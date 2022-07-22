Love Island working on show for singletons in 40s and 50s with normal bodies

A new dating show for 40 and 50 year olds is in the works. Picture: ITV 2

By Radio X

According to reports, a show is in the works which will see contestants in their 40s and 50s attempt to find love with the help from their adult children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island bosses are working on a new dating show for middle-aged people looking for love.

The proposed dating programme - operating under the working title of ‘Your Mum, My Dad’ by production company, Lifted Entertainment - will see contestants in their 40s and 50s be put in pairs at a retreat, complete with assistance from their adult kids and is set to debut in 2023.

A secret source told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.

“This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

READ MORE: When is the Love Island final?

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that Love Island will return for a winter series in 2023, meaning they'll be two series that year.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, said: Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience".

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full seasons of the show".

As with the 2020 winter edition of Love Island, which took place during the pandemic, the 2023 winter season will take place in sunny South Africa/

READ MORE: How much does Laura Whitmore get paid for hosting Love Island?