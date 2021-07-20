Sexy Beasts is coming to Netflix with Rob Delaney as narrator

Netflix's Sexy Beasts is set to hit the streaming platform this week and the dating show is narrated by a voice you might find familiar. Find out more about Rob Delaney here.

Sexy Beasts is getting a fresh new look this month on Netflix and its already setting tongues wagging.

The reality dating show - which as based on the 2014 BBC Three original - sees hopefuls transformed into animals with impressive special effects make-up to determine whether they can find a mate without showing their faces.

The show's contestants may not be able to see each other until their big reveal, but one famous face (or voice) is that of its narrator Rob Delaney.

The comedian, actor and writer is most known for being the co-creator of the TV show Catastrophe, but how much do you know about Rob Delaney and what else has he starred in?

Find out more about Sexy Beasts and its narrator here.

Sexy Beasts is coming to Netflix with Rob Delaney as narrator. Picture: 1. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker Getty 2. YouTube/Netflix

When is Sexy Beasts on Netflix?

Sexy Beasts debuts on Netflix on Wednesday 21 July.

Contestants on Netflix's Sexy Beasts. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Who is the narrator of Sexy Beast?

The narrator of Sexy Beasts is 44-year-old American comedian, writer and actor Rob Delaney.

Rob Delaney is the narrator of Netflix's Sexy Beasts. Picture: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Find out more about Rob Delaney below:

Delaney got his break on Twitter Delaney found fame by posting on the micro-blogging site in 2009. He's considered one of the first comedians to use social media to share jokes. Rob Delaney co-created, co-wrote and co-starred in Catastrophe Catastrophe is created and written by Delaney and Sharon Horgan, who played an Irish primary school teacher and American business man who unexpectedly become pregnant after a six-day fling. Series 4 of the show was filmed in 2018 and was its last. Rob Delaney is a recovering alcoholic Rob Delaney has been very open about his experience with depression and alcoholism. This year, he marked 19 years of sobriety by recalling the car crash which led him to give up drinking. View this post on Instagram A post shared by robdelaney (@robdelaney) He is married to Leah Delaney He met and married his wife Leah and they have four sons together. They live together in London. They tragically lost their son Rob and Leah tragically lost their two year old son Henry to a brain tumour in 2018. This year, Delaney shared a post remembering his late son, writing: "Look at my beautiful little chunker asleep. He’s 15 mos old here and has just started chemo. You can clearly see his tracheotomy tube here too. The surgery to remove his tumor damaged cranial nerves, which took away his ability to swallow, thus the tracheostomy. The things my wife and I had to learn to care for a one year old with a complex tracheotomy… But I wish to hell I was still doing it every day. I miss caring for him. Our son Henry." View this post on Instagram A post shared by robdelaney (@robdelaney) He's starred in a lot more than Deadpool 2 Though Delaney is a comedian and writer, he's also an actor and has a long list of credits, which include roles in Life After Beth (2014), The Hustle (2018), Rocketman (2018), Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Bombshell (2019), Tom & Jerry (2021) and more. He's set to star in Mission: Impossible 7, Home Alone, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight and The Bubble. His TV credits include roles in Cougar Town (2013), Burning Love (2013), Catastrophe (2015-2021), Bitz & Bob (2018) and more. Rob Delaney is a democratic socialist and activist Rob Delaney is a democratic socialist, who often writes about political issues. He endorsed the Labour Party in 2017 and in 2019 signed a letter endorsing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. He was also a vocal supporter of the Antifa movement.

A contestant on Netflix's Sexy Beasts. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Sexy Beasts is available on Netflix from Wednesday 21 July 2021.

