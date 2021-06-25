Who is Too Hot to Handle narrator, Desiree Burch?

Netflix's hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle has returned for a second season.

While the main focus is on the ten hot singletons and whether or not they'll resist temptation long enough to forge a genuine bond, there's no denying the narrator's quips and witty one-liners make the show a helluva lot more entertaining!

So, who is is the voice of Too Hot to Handle? Let's take a look...

Who narrates Too Hot to Handle?

The narrator of Too Hot to Handle is Desiree Burch, an American comedian, actor, writer and voice artist based in London.

In 2015, Burch burst onto the UK comedy scene, winning the Funny Women award for her standup.

Since, she has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, The Mash Report, Have I Got News For You and more.

Previously, Burch was mentored by Deb Margolin at Yale, as part of experimental theatre group, Split Britches.

In 2018, Burch launched a new stand up show called 'Unfu**able', in which she discussed her past as a virgin dominatrix.

“The show takes on sex, work, sex work, and how to keep sex from becoming work,” she told The List, "I talk about the commodification of my black, female, plus-sized body, and how that work helped me to recognise other places in my life where those elements are at play.

"In many ways, it's about reclaiming the self and one's own value, by trying to discover what it's worth.”

As well as narrating Too Hot to Handle, Desiree also stars in Netflix's Flinch, a reality TV show that tests contestants to the limit.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.