When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and who’s in the cast with Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott?

The fifth instalment of the Charlie Brooker series is set for release in June. Find out its star-studded cast with Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott and more.

The fifth season of Black Mirror is set to air on Netflix, promising to ramp things up with a star-studded cast.

The Charlie Brooker-created series will star the likes of Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace, will be released this month with three new episodes.

Find out everything we know about the series so far including its release date, cast, and trailers here...

Miley Cyrus in the Netflix trailer for Black Mirror season 5. Picture: YouTube/ Netflix

When is Black Mirror season five released?

Black Mirror's fifth series will be released on Wednesday 5 June 2019.

Who's in the cast and what are the episodes?

See each episode trailer and the cast who star in each below:

1. Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too:

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too stars Miley Cyrus - a popstar who's charmed life isn't all its' cracked up to be.

The episode also features Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, France Sholto-Douglas and more.

2. Striking Vipers

Striking Vipers, starring Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, follows two estranged friends from college who reunite in later life.

3. Smithereens

Andrew Scott, Samson Idris and Topher Grace star in Smithereens, which features a cab driver with an agenda.

