When is Killing Eve season 2 released in the UK, who’s in the cast with Jodie Comer & what will happen this series?

27 March 2019, 16:24 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 17:41

As the second instalment of the hit assassin drama approaches starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, we tell you everything we know so far.

It's not long until Killing Eve series two hits our screens.

BBC America released their first official trailer for the hit drama, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, back in February and have been teasing it ever since.

Watch the final trailer for the show, which was just released today (27 March).

As we get closer and closer to the second instalment of the assassin and MI5 series, find out everything we need to know about it so far including its release date, cast and characters, plot and reactions here...

See the first trailer, which was revealed earlier this year

When will Killing Eve air on UK TV?

The show is confirmed to air on BBC America on 7 April 2019, and it is expected to arrive in the UK soon after.

As Radio Times reported, speaking at the Hewlett Memorial Lecture, the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore told fans they would “not have to wait so long next time”.

Who stars in Killing Eve season 2?

The second season of the hit show will of course witness the return of Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle.

The series also welcomes new MI5 recruits Hugo, who is played by Edward Blackwell and Jess, who is played by Nina Sosanya.

According to IMDb TV fans can also expect to see Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt make an appearance in the first episode of the second season.

See the main cast members we know of starring in season 2 so far below:

Sandra Oh - Eve Polastri

Jodie Comer - Villanelle

Sean Delany - Kenny Stowton

Fiona Shaw - Carolyn Martens

Nina Sosanya - Jess

Edward Blackwell - Hugo

Susan Lynch - Anna

What can we expect to happen? *SPOILER ALERT*

Eve stabs Villanelle at the end of season one, and season 2 picks up from where it left off... well, literally 30 seconds after anyway.

As we all know by now, Villanelle recovers from her stabbing and the obsession between the pair continue as Eve is tasked with finding the Russian assassin.

However, as the latest teaser seems to confirm, Eve seems torn between her job and protecting Villanelle.

See the second trailer for Killing Eve here:

What are the reactions to Killing Eve season 2 so far?

The early reactions are in and so far, so good, but they warn us the season will be brutal and unexpected.

Chris Evangelista from Slashflim said: "Killing Eve is better than ever".

Brad Travers from Indie Wire says: "Season 2 tends to act a little more like Villanelle than Eve."

So, we've got teaser trailers, a release date (sort of), and the cast.

There's only one thing left... for it to hit our screens!

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance in Pulp Fiction (1994)

WATCH: When Quentin Tarantino dad-danced on the set of Pulp Fiction
Mötley Crüe in 1984

The Dirt crew member is suing Netflix & Mötley Crüe after being electrocuted on set
Taron Egerton and Richard Madden dress up in tourist clothing in London in Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Watch Rocketman's Taron Egerton & Richard Madden's FULL Carpool Karaoke episode
Line of Duty

Line Of Duty Season 5: Cast, release date, plot and more revealed
Netflix's new biopic The Dirt explores the life of Nikki Sixx and the other Mötley Crüe members

How old is Nikki Sixx, how many children does the Mötley Crüe bassist have and is he married?

Latest On Radio X

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics in 2018

When is Kelly Jones touring; 2019 solo tour dates, events & ticket info

Stereophonics

Buddy Holly in 1958 and Roy Orbison in 1965

Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison’s joint hologram tour: UK dates, tickets & more info
Freddie Mercury impersonator at Paul McCartney's Chile gig

WATCH: Freddie Mercury impersonator wins over Paul McCartney fans at gig

Queen

Elton John performs in 1970

Elton John autobiography: Title, cover, release date & more

The Streets albums

The Streets' albums ranked from worst to best

Fat White Family live in 2018

Over 100 artists added to The Great Escape 2019