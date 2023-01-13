When does Dancing on Ice 2023 start and who's in the cast?

13 January 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 13 January 2023, 18:12

Dancing On Ice line-up for 2023 celebrity cast
Dancing On Ice line-up for 2023 celebrity cast. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything we know about Torvill and Dean's hit celebrity figure skating competition, including when it starts and which stars are taking part.

It's a new year, which means cosy nights in and a return to Dancing On Ice to our TV screens.

The series - which sees celebrities and their professional partners perform figure skating routines for a panel of judges - is back for it's 15th series and it's not long before we'll see the celebs and their professionals take to the ice.

Find out when Dancing On Ice 2023 starts and who you can expect to see on the ice here.

What date does Dancing on Ice 2023 start?

Dancing On Ice 2023 returns on Sunday 15th January at 6.30pm.

What channel is Dancing on Ice 2023 on?

Dancing on Ice is available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX where you will be able to stream and catch up on the show.

Who's on Dancing On Ice 2023?

  • Siva Kaneswaran
  • Michelle Heaton
  • Mollie Gallagher
  • Carley Stenson
  • Darren Harriott
  • Joey Essex
  • The Vivienne
  • Nile Wilson
  • Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
  • John Fashanu
  • Patsy Palmer

Dancing on Ice judging panel for 2023
Dancing on Ice judging panel for 2023. Picture: ITV

Who are the Dancing On Ice judges?

This year's Dancing On Ice judges are former Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and head judges and Olympic and World figure skating champions, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are the presenters of Dancing On Ice
Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are the presenters of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Who presents Dancing On Ice?

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as the hosts of Dancing On Ice 2023. The daytime TV presenters are sure to have plenty of chemistry and banter, since their day job is co-hosting This Morning on ITV.

