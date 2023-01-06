Wednesday confirmed for season 2

Netflix's Wednesday is being renewed for a second season. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Netflix have released a teaser confirming second season of Wednesday is on the cards, but when can we expect it? Here's what we know so far.

The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday came to Netflix late last year, but made a huge impact.

The goth mystery drama - which stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, had audiences hooked for all eight episodes and definitely left fans wanting more.

Luckily, we may not have to wait very long as there's fresh news about the season being renewed.

Find out everything we know about second season of Wednesday so far and the answer to commonly asked questions about the Netflix show.

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Will Wednesday have a season 2?

Wednesday is set to be renewed for a second season. On 6th January 2023, the streaming giant confirmed the news with a clip which was voiced over by lead actor Jenna Ortega.

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in a statement. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

The news was first teased when Netlfix shared a clip from the end of season 1, which saw the titular character typing "The End?" on her typewriter. On the same day the news was confirmed

Is Wednesday suitable for kids?

Wednesday has a rating of 14+ in the UK due to gore and blood and has some spooky and ghoulish elements, so it's definitely not a series for young children.

What song does Wednesday dance to?

In episode 4 of the Netflix series, Wednesday dances to Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. Her lively interpretation of the song, was choreographed by Jenna herself.

Does Wednesday blink?

Wednesday doesn't blink, revealed Jenna Ortega. The 21 year old actress explained to the telling the TODAY show: “It was something that Tim [Burton] and I established very early on.

"She doesn't blink. He likes it when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows, kind of like a Kubrick stare, and then I relax all the muscles in my face."

Watch her reveal how she achieves her deadpan stare on the show:

