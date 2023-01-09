Winter Love Island 2023 cast, jobs and Instagram handles

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything we know about Winter Love Island's cast, including their names, ages, occupations and where to find them on Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Winter Love Island is back for 2023 and we don't have very long till its launch date.

With Maya Jama at the confirmed as new host and a sexy winter location in South Africa sorted, fans of the reality TV show were waiting with bated breath to see who would star in the UK's second ever Winter series.

Well, now their wait is up, with the first set of 10 cast members confirmed for the show.

So who's in the cast of of Winter Love Island 2023, what do they do and what are their Instagram handles?

Find out everything we know here.

READ MORE - Winter Love Island 2023: Start date, cast, host & more

The Winter Love Island 2023 cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV2

Who's in the cast of Winter Island 2023?

Tanya Mahenga, 22, Biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool

Kai Fagan, 24, Science and PE Teacher from Manchester

Lana Jenkins, 25, Makeup artist from Luton

Ron Hall, 25, Financial advisor from Essex

Anna-May Robey, 20, Payroll administrator from Swansea

Will Young, 23, Farmer from Buckinghamshire

Tanyel Revan, 26, Hairstylist from North London

Shaq Muhammad, 24, Airport Security Officer from London

Olivia Hawkins, 27, Ring Girl and actress from Brighton

Haris Namani, 21, TV salesman from Doncaster

Get the full breakdown of contestants below:

Tanya Manhenga is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The 22-year-old Biomedical Science student and influencer from Liverpool is bringing brains, beauty and vibes to the villa.

Talking about her choice to join Winter Love Island 2023, she said: "I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want."

Kai Fagan is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The Science and PE Teacher from Manchester has described himself as a "good guy" who is "chilled, caring" but "very impulsive".

Asked why he's single, he said: "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

Lana Jenkins is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton starred as an extra in Spain when she was six years old. Her work also sees her come up close and personal with celebrities.

She dished: "I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week."

Ron Hall is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The 25-year-old Financial Advisor from Essex makes history as the first partially-sighted contestant to appear on Love Island.

"On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye," Ron revealed. "It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face. I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green.

"It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter, I must admit."

Anna-May Robey is a contestant on Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea says she's entering the Love Island villa for love and she's looking for someone who has a good sense of humour.

"I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh," she revealed. "I’ve been single for quite a while. My mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone."

READ MORE: Maya Jama confirmed as new Love Island host

Will Young is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire reveals it's been hard juggling his relationships and working on a farm, but he does find time to meditate every night.

"Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work," he said. "Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

"Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes. A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating!

"It’s a nice way to self-reflect, taking a minute on my day/week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep."

Tanyel Revan is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The 26-year-old hairstylist from North London describes herself as "funny, loud, feisty, charismatic".

Speaking about what makes her a good Love Island candidate, she said: "I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?"

Shaq Muhammad, age: 24, Instagram: none

Shaq Muhammad is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The Airport Security Officer from London says he's ready to find his "future wife" in the villa, but he hasn't had great luck in the past.

He revealed: "I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully, I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully, she’s in the villa."

However, Shaq has admitted that he wears his heart on his sleeve and falls very "hard" and "fast," saying: "It can be a blessing and a curse".

Olivia Hawkins is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The ring girl and actress from Brighton says she'll bring "fun, vibes" and confidence to the villa, but she also might bring "a little bit of drama".

The 27 year old has never been in a relationship, but has had some pretty cool experiences.

"I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life," she revealed. "I've been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson."

Haris Namani is part of the cast of Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

The TV salesman from Doncaster is also looking to the show to help him find the "right one".

The 21-year-old said: "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well.

"Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me. I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’"

Asked what he'll bring to Love Island, he said: "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well.

"Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me. I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’"

Winter Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm.

READ MORE: Laura Whitmore quits Love Island