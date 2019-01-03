VIDEO: This is what the cast of The Inbetweeners are up to now...

The Inbetweeners' Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley pose for 10th anniversary reunion photo. Picture: Press/ Channel 4

Find out what Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley have starred in and what they're set to do in 2019.

This week saw the the cast of The Inbetweeners cause a stir when they reunited for a 10th anniversary reunion.

Despite their good intentions, Channel 4 was slated for their choice of format and presenter in Jimmy Carr, while some fans were angry because they thought it would be an actual reunion show seeing the famous foursome as their fictional characters.

Shortly after, James Buckley - who played Jay Cartwright in the hit series - took to Twitter to apologise for upsetting the fans while Blake Harrison laughed it off in a hilarious Instagram video.

Though the reunion show appeared to fall flat for some, we very much doubt the cast will dwell on it as they've been rather busy with other projects over the last few years.

Find out what the stars who played Will, Simon, Jay and Neil have been up to lately and have got planned for 2019.

Joe Thomas

Most notably, Joe Thomas went on to star in Fresh Meat from 2011-2016, going on to star in feature films The Darkest Universe, and most recently The Festival.

Watch the trailer for the latter below:

Watch Joe Thomas present Radio X Stereotypes for Radio X:

Simon Bird

The actor, who played the suitcase-holding sixth former Will, starred in You, Me and Him in 2017.

However, he's most known for starring alongside Tom Rosenthal in on-going family sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

Watch some best bits from the Channel 4 comedy below:

Watch Simon Bird explain why there won't be another Inbetweeners reunion:

Blake Harrison

You might not think you see him very often, but the vertiginous actor has played the voice of Scroop in Bob the Builder since 2015.

He's also starred in TV films and series such as Prime Suspect 1973 (2017), Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018) and A Very English Scandal (2018)

Blake is set to feature in Death In Paradise this year and upcoming film Method in the Madness.

Watch Blake Harrison joke about the affects of The Inbetweeners backlash in his Instagram video:

James Buckley

And last but not least, James Buckley has plenty to be thankful for.

Buckley's starred as Rusty in the return of the Red Dwarf series (2017), starred in time travel-based Sitcom Zapped last year, and now features a television series across the pond as Chewey in I Feel Bad.

Watch the trailer for the NBC series here:

Find out why James Buckley thinks The Inbetweeners couldn't be aired nowadays:

