VIDEO: Simon Bird reveals why Inbetweeners reunion will "never" happen

Watch the actor and comedian, who played Will McKenzie in the hit E4 sitcom, explain why he thinks it should never be reprised.

Simon Bird has insisted an Inbetweeners reunion will "never" happen.

The 35-year-old actor starred as Will McKenzie in the sitcom about teenagers, and although he's very proud the TV show, he doesn't believe a comeback could work with the original cast.

The coming-of-age series - which starred Simon, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas as a group of sixth formers - was first aired 2008, ran for three series and spawned two films.

Asked by Lorraine on Monday (24 February),how many times he gets asked a day if The Inbetweeners will return, he replied: "Ten to twenty!"

When the Scottish presenter said: "Never say never, look at Gavin and Stacey, the Friday night dinner star said: "I mean I will say 'never' now."

He added: "I think the reason that show worked is because the characters are kids, so they could say the terrible, awful things they said. Whereas if the characters were in their mid to late thirties, it's slightly different!"

The Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary Reunion photo. Picture: Press/ Channel 4

Last year saw the cast members reunite for a special one-off show to celebrate the 10th anniversary show on New Year's Day 2019 - but it was panned by some fans online.

James Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright in the hit C4 series - went viral after apologising to fans for the show soon after, and went on to describe it as "disastrous" to Radio X's Chris Moyles.

Asked what else he had in the pipeline, Buckley replied: "I'm thinking of taking a year off because I just went insane after the disastrous Inbetweeners reunion."

The White Gold actor added jokingly: "Chris, there was so many problems. It was a real lightening in a bottle moment of problems and we managed to catch it at the right moment."

