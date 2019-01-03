Blake Harrison shares funny video on "tough day" after Inbetweeners backlash

The Inbetweeners actor took to Instagram to joke about coping with the "negativity on social media" after the 10th anniversary show.

Blake Harrison has shared a video in response to the drama over the Inbetweeners 10th anniversary show.

The TV special saw Harrison - who played Neil Sutherland in the hit series - join forces with co-stars James Buckley (Jay, Joe Thomas (Simon) and Simon Bird (Will) for the reunion in a retrospective which was presented by Jimmy Carr.

After backlash from fans over its formate, the actor has taken to Instagram to share a video with the caption: "This is what negativity on social media drives you to."

Watch the short clip above, which sees him covered in a face mask and holding a bowl of what looks like leftover Christmas chocolates.

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harisson shares video. Picture: Instagram/ Blake Harisson

In the video you can hear his wife ask: "It's been a tough day hasn't it babe?"

After he responds: "Yeah," she spans up to his face, saying: "How do you make yourself feel better?"

Blake Harrison's video came as a response to the backlash caused by the Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary reunion, where fans shared their disappointment at the formatting of the show.

His co-star James Buckley seemed to take it more to heart, however, posting an apology to the fans.

See it here:

Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry — James Buckley (@James_Buckley) January 2, 2019

Stars have since come out to console the actor, telling him it wasn't his fault and reminding him of their embarrassing TV moments.

Peep Show's Robert Webb wrote: "If you ever read it, you’ll find I based a whole book on the idea I was basically Luke Skywalker. Now then, take that probably quite big fee from Objective and relax and do a couple of plays this year, young man. Comedy grandad has spoken."

James mate, the Star Wars Summertime Special didn’t bear much resemblance to Star Wars. Proper fans understand the difference. It doesn’t stop Mark Hamill apologising but the pair of you should take heart. Never mind the hate - here’s some love you great wally xxx — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) January 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Vernon Kay joked: "Mate, you didn’t host “Splash” you’ll be fine."

Mate, you didn’t host “Splash” you’ll be fine. — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) January 3, 2019

See more of the reactions to Inbetweeners Fwends Reunited here

Watch a snippet of the show, which aired on New Year's Day, below: