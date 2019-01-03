Blake Harrison shares funny video on "tough day" after Inbetweeners backlash

3 January 2019, 13:13 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 13:23

The Inbetweeners actor took to Instagram to joke about coping with the "negativity on social media" after the 10th anniversary show.

Blake Harrison has shared a video in response to the drama over the Inbetweeners 10th anniversary show.

The TV special saw Harrison - who played Neil Sutherland in the hit series - join forces with co-stars James Buckley (Jay, Joe Thomas (Simon) and Simon Bird (Will) for the reunion in a retrospective which was presented by Jimmy Carr.

After backlash from fans over its formate, the actor has taken to Instagram to share a video with the caption: "This is what negativity on social media drives you to."

Watch the short clip above, which sees him covered in a face mask and holding a bowl of what looks like leftover Christmas chocolates.

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harisson shares video
The Inbetweeners star Blake Harisson shares video. Picture: Instagram/ Blake Harisson

In the video you can hear his wife ask: "It's been a tough day hasn't it babe?"

After he responds: "Yeah," she spans up to his face, saying: "How do you make yourself feel better?"

Blake Harrison's video came as a response to the backlash caused by the Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary reunion, where fans shared their disappointment at the formatting of the show.

His co-star James Buckley seemed to take it more to heart, however, posting an apology to the fans.

See it here:

Stars have since come out to console the actor, telling him it wasn't his fault and reminding him of their embarrassing TV moments.

Peep Show's Robert Webb wrote: "If you ever read it, you’ll find I based a whole book on the idea I was basically Luke Skywalker. Now then, take that probably quite big fee from Objective and relax and do a couple of plays this year, young man. Comedy grandad has spoken."

Meanwhile, Vernon Kay joked: "Mate, you didn’t host “Splash” you’ll be fine."

See more of the reactions to Inbetweeners Fwends Reunited here

READ MORE: James Buckley will never let his kids watch Inbetweeners

Watch a snippet of the show, which aired on New Year's Day, below:

