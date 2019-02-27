VIDEO: Jack Black did Chris Hemsworth's Thor workout like an absolute legend

The Tenacious D rocker shared a video of himself at the gym alongside the Thor star's routine on, and fans are loving it.

Jack Black is a fan of sharing funny videos of himself on Instagram, but this time he meant business and revealed Chris Hemsworth to be his gym inspiration.

The Tenacious D rocker and School Of Rock star has posted a clip of himself attempting the Thor workout alongside the Australian actor who played the superhero.

To be fair, Jack looks like he's done a great job.

Watch his video above, which he captioned: "Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key! 💪💪 Who did it better? #ThorWorkout @chrishemsworth"

It's not the first images the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle actor has shared of himself getting fit, sharing a snap with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass towards the end of last year.

READ MORE: What does Tenacious D mean?

When Jack Black isn't in the gym or on stage, he's content to make us laugh on social media with his wacky videos.

Watch him lip sync along to Talking Heads' Psycho Killer below:

Last year saw Jack Black react to his own IMDb profile, with hilarious results.

The feature, entitled Jack Black Talks Jack Black sees the actor and Tenacious D rocker review his "dopey" picture and tell some amazing stories about his biggest (and smallest) roles.



Watch it here, courtesy of IMDb:

READ MORE: This is what the kids from School Of Rock look like now...

Watch Jack Black talk about his new gamin YouTube channel: