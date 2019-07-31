VIDEO: Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones controls crowd as Nessa during Christmas Special filming in Barry Island

The show's creator and actress was filmed telling the crowds to quiet down while in character during the filming of the Christmas special in Barry.

Footage has emerged of Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones asking crowds for quiet in the full guise of Nessa while shooting Gavin & Stacey.

This year it was confirmed that the much-loved sitcom was returning for a Christmas special, after James Corden shared an image of the script on Twitter.

Since then, the show has begun filming, and Ruth Jones herself was caught telling fans to calm down as they shot scenes in Barry Island, Wales.

But, to give them a special treat - she kept in character as Nessa - the much-loved best friend of Stacey.

Watch our clip of the moment, courtesy of Rhian Daly, who captured it on her Instagram.

In the clip, the actress and writer says: "I need you to shut up while we're filming. Quite frankly, you're making a lotta noise and you're ruining it for everyone, alright?"

She added: "If you stay quiet during the filming, I'll let you come out and have photos. If you don't, I won't. It's simple as. The choice is yours."

The fan also took to Instagram to share a picture of her kids with the actress, proving she stuck to her word captioning it: "When you spend all day standing watching them filming the Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey and to our surprise Ruth Jones comes to have selfies with everyone!! Absolutely made our day!!"

Ruth Jones controls the crowd as Nessa during Gavin & Stacey filming. Picture: Instagram/Rhian Daly

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Sheridan Smith won't be returning for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The actress played Rudi in the hit feel-good comedy, the sister of Smithy who is played by the show's co-creator James Corden, but it seems she has not been approached for the grand union.

The 37-year-old and James Corden dated for two years from 2007, but when asked if she was returning as her chavtastic character, she told the BBC: "I wish."No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway."

However, it seems like there is no hard feelings from Smith, gushed to The Sun: "Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas Special."I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special."

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on Christmas Day 2019.

