Sheridan Smith won’t be returning for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

James Corden and Sheridan Smith. Picture: Shutterstock

According to reports, the actress - who once dated show co-creator James Corden - has not been asked to return for the festive reunion show.

Sheridan Smith is most likely not returning for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The actress played Rudi in the hit feel-good comedy, the sister of Smithy who is played by the show's co-creator James Corden, but it seems she has not been approached for the grand union.

The 37-year-old actress and James Corden dated for two years from 2007, but when asked by if she was returning as her chav-tastic character, she told the BBC: "I wish.

"No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway.”

However, it seems like there is no hard feelings from Smith, gushed to The Sun: "Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas Special.

"I’m so proud to be have been a part of something so special."

Watch James Corden and Sheridan Smith's most famous moment, where they rap Kanye West's American Girl:

WATCH MORE: James Corden forced his show writer to binge watch all of Game of Thrones and it was hilarious

James Corden first announced that the hit BBC show, starring Matthew Horne and Joanna Page would return to our screens last month, taking to Twitter to say he'd been "keeping this secret for a while".

Alongside his caption was an image of a script which read Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019, written and created by James Corden and Ruth Jones".

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on Christmas Day 2019.

James Corden has just come fresh from a stint of presenting the 73rd annual Tony Awards this weekend, where his opening number was widely praised and received a standing ovation.

The Late Night Host was joined by the cast of Ain't Too Proud, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, The Prom, Hadestown, Kiss Me, Kate and Oklahoma!

He was also joined by a host of celebs including Bryan Cranston.

Watch it here:

See James Corden prank David Beckham into thinking his statue was a total wreck: