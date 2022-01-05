Stay Close cast: Who stars in the Harlan Coben Netflix series?

Netflix series Stay Close is out now. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The Netflix series, which comes from Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, is trending on the streaming channel, but who stars in the drama?

Harlan Coben is known for bringing his spine-tingling novels to the small screen and now it seems he's got another hit on his hands with Stay Close, which is based on the 2021 novel of the same name.

The latest drama from the literary mastermind behind The Innocent and The Stranger has been capturing audiences ever since it was released on Netflix on 31 December 2021.

Now, as more and more people tune into the new mystery saga, we bring you a list of the cast, which includes Cush Jumbo and Richard Armitage, as well as some other faces you might know.

Find out who's in the cast below, who they play in the series and get our breakdown of where else you may have seen them before.

Who stars in the Stay Close cast on Netflix?

Cush Jumbo as Megan Pierce

as Megan Pierce Richard Armitage as Ray Levine

as Ray Levine Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw

as Dave Shaw Sarah Parish as Lorraine Griggs

as Lorraine Griggs James Nesbitt as Michael Broome

as Michael Broome Jo Joyner as Erin Cartwright

as Erin Cartwright Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh Shaw

as Kayleigh Shaw Poppy Gilbert as 'Barbie'

as 'Barbie' Hyoie O'Grady as 'Ken'

as 'Ken' Dylan Francis as Joedan Shaw

as Joedan Shaw Tallulah Byrne as Laura Shaw

as Laura Shaw Jack Shalloo as Brian Goldberg

as Brian Goldberg Rachel Andrews as Bea

as Bea Youssef Kerjour as Fester

as Fester Eddie Izzard as Harry Sutton

as Harry Sutton Aidan Kelly as Rudy

as Rudy Thomas Dominique as Guy Tatum

Read our profiles of some of the cast below...

Stay Close includes a star-studded British cast. Picture: Netflix

Cush Jumbo plays Megan Pierce

Megan is a seemingly ordinary woman who has a secret past. As we come to find out from the show, Megan actually has whole other name, Cassie, and a life she wants to leave behind.

Cush Jumbo plays Meghan in Stay Close. Picture: Yout

What else has Cush Jumbo been in?

You can see Cush's work in the likes of The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good fight as well as recent C4 drama Deadwater Fell and Britbox original series The Beast Must Die.

Richard Armitage as Ray Levine:

Stay Close sees the seasoned actor play a photographer-turned-pap for hire, whose life fell apart after a traumatic event 17 years ago. He's looking for answers in the series and in turn, for Cassie.

Richard Armitage plays Ray Levine in Stay Close. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What else has Richard Armitage been in?

Armitage recently featured in Coben's adaptation of The Stranger and the likes of The Hobbit franchise, Cold Feet, BBC One's Robin Hood, Hanibal, Caslevania and long time favourite northern period drama North and South.

Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw:

Daniel Francis plays dutiful husband to Megan, Dave Shaw.

Daniel Francis plays Dave Shaw in Netflix's Stay Close. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What else has Daniel Francis starred in?

You can see Daniel in the fairytale series Once Upon A Time and Fast Girls.

Sarah Parish as Lorraine Griggs:

Sarah Paris plays Lorraine Griggs, the owner of the Vipers nightclub, who tracks Megan down.

Sarah Parish stars as Lorraine in Stay Close. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What else has Sarah Parish been in?

You can see the actress all over our TV screens, having starred in everything from Atlantis to ITV's Broadchurch and Bancroft. Other recent appearances include a role in Medici: Masters of Florence, which can be streamed on Netflix.

James Nesbitt as Michael Broome

James Nesbitt plays Michael Bromme, a police detective who is placed on a missing persons case with his partner and ex wife Erin Cartwright (Jo Joyner).

James Nesbitt stars is among the cast in Stay Close. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What else has James Nesbitt been in?

Nesbitt has started in everything from long-standing series Cold Feet to Murphy's Law, Bloodlands, The Hobbit franchise and Bloodlands.

Jo Joyner as Erin Cartwright

Jo Joyner plays the role of police officer Erin Cartwright, who works with Broome (James Nesbitt) on a missing persons case. She's also his ex-wife for extra measure.

Jo Joyner plays Erin Cartwright in Stay Close. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What else has Jo Joyner been in?

Jo Joyner is perhaps most known for her role of Tanya Branning in Eastenders, but she's also starred in the role of Mount Pleasant, Porters, Doctor Who, Ackley Bridge and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Stay Close is available to stream on Netflix now