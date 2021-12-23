Euphoria season 2: Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know

By Jenny Mensah

The hit series, starring Zendaya, is returning after a long wait. Watch the latest trailer, find out when it's released and who returns in the cast.

Euphoria captured audiences when it first aired in 2019, following teenage substance abuse addict Rue Bennett and a host of other high school students as they dealt with themes of sex, drugs, love, loss, identity, consent and more.

The show, which sees Zendaya in the lead role, was praised for its modern portrayal of adolescent life and scored the star the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Finally, (after a VERY long wait) It's almost time for the series to return for a second helping, but when exactly does Euphoria season 2 return?

Find out everything we know about the hit drama including when it's released, who returns in the cast and what we can expect.

Zendaya returns as Rue in Euphoria season 2. Picture: YouTube/HBO

When is Euphoria Season 2 out?

The second season of the hit HBO film will stream from 9th January 2022.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, an official trailer dropped just before Christmas 2021. Watch it above.

Hunter Schafer stars as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. Picture: YouTube/HBO

Who's in the cast for Euphoria season 2?

Zendaya returns in the cast in the lead role as Rue Bennett. Joining her is Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughan, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Alexa Demi as Maddy Perex, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Angus Cloud as Fexco and more.

What will happen in Euphoria season 2?

Going by the official trailer, it's clear that Rue's issues with substance abuse are far from over. Worst still, it looks like she's going to fall deeper into a world of criminality as she starts selling or trading drugs with her gang of misfits.

The official synopsis for Euphoria 2 reveals that: "amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction."

What happened at the end of season 1?

Season 1 introduces us to 17-year-old Rue, who is fresh out of rehab. Through a series of flashbacks and memories, we learn that Rue lost her father to illness and she began sneaking his drug medication from a very young age. Returning back home, she tries to stay on the straight and narrow, while coping with a strained relationship with her mother. She meets Jules, who transforms her life for the better and the pair grow closer and closer. By the series' end Rue asks Jules to run away to the city, but she decides not to leave her mother and sister behind. Sadly we see Rue fall back into drugs in a dramatic and whimsical dance sequence at the end of the season.

