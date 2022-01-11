Bel Air: Release date, trailers, cast, plot and how to watch it

The trailer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagining has been released. Watch it here and find out everything we know about the series so far.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a part of many of our childhoods, so we'd all be forgiven for being cynical at hearing it's set for a reboot.

But the new show, called Bel-Air, has original Fresh Prince Will Smith on board and it looks like fans' interest a piqued by it's first trailer.

So what can we expect from Bel-Air, when will it be released and how can we watch it?

Find out everything we know so far here.

The Bel-Air trailer has been released. Picture: YouTube/Peacock

When is Bel-Air out?

Bel-air will be released on 13th February 2022 - Super Bowl Sunday and the first three episodes of the season will be released at the same time. Thereafter new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

How can I watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot?

The series will be available to watch on NBC's streaming channel Peacock from 13th February.

How to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot in the UK?

It is not confirmed how Bel-Air will be available to watch in the UK yet, but watch this space.

Who stars in Bel-Air?

The cast for the reboot includes newcomer Jabari Bank as Will, Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil and Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv. Nigerian-American actor Olly Sholotan plays Carlton, Coco Jones plays Hilary and Akira Akbar portrays Ashley.

Elsewhere, Jordan L. Jones will play Jazz, while Simone Joy Jones will play Lisa and British actor Jimmy Akingbola plays Geoffrey the butler, or who has been brought up to date with a new House Manager title.

British actor Jimmy Akingbola plays House Manager Geoffrey. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot about?

The official synopsis reads: "Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air".

It adds: "As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known."

The show has got a connection to its roots, as it's executive produced by the original Fresh Prince Will Smith, who was inspired after a skit fan trailer by Morgan Cooper.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote: "3 years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that’s always been so close to my heart. Cant wait for you guys to see it Feb 13 on @Peacock"

When did the first Fresh Prince of Bel-Air air?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air first aired on 10th September 1990.

When did The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air end?

The much-loved series came to an end on 20th May 1996 after six seasons.