WATCH: Taron Egerton finally went for drinks with Chris and Dom!

28 March 2019, 14:21 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 14:41

The Rocketman actor finally joined Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne for that drink. Chris showed off his party trick and Taron had to use his best acting skills.

Taron Egerton joined Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne for a long-anticipated drink, and it looks like it went pretty well.

Dom surprisingly kept his cool with the Rocketman actor, but Chris couldn't help but break out his best party trick.

Luckily it was wasn't x-rated, but it involved a handkerchief and plenty of silly sound effects and called on Taron to pull off his best acting skills.

Watch our video above to see how the Sing star got on with the Radio X presenters.

See how Dom finally bagged that drink with Taron below:

Meanwhile, last week saw Egerton take part in a Carpool Karaoke.

The full episode sees the British actors cover Elton John classics Rocketman and Bennie and the Jets, while larking about around the tourist hotspots of London.

Other tracks given the Carpool Karoke cover treatment by Egerton and Madden on the show include George Michael's Faith and Robert Palmer's Addicted To Love.

Watch a short clip of the episode, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden:

Watch the full episode now on Apple TV

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne's experiment went terribly wrong

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rigged Dom's science experiment and he was fuming
Toby talks about Burger gate with Pippa at the pub quiz on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Toby and Pippa relive Burger-gate on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa talks about her holiday in Barcelona

VIDEO: Pippa's back from Barcelona and she has some awkward stories
Dom Byrne and Chris Moyles explain how to listen on Alexa

How to listen on-demand to the Chris Moyles show on Alexa!

Dom loses it over chocolate Easter bunnies on The Christ Moyles Show

VIDEO: Dom is in hysterics over Easter chocolates on The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Machine Gun Kelly and Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee

Watch Machine Gun Kelly transform into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee for The Dirt

News

Liam Gallagher and his daughter Molly Moorish

PHOTO: Liam Gallagher celebrates daughter Molly Moorish's 21st birthday

Liam Gallagher

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics in 2018

When is Kelly Jones touring; 2019 solo tour dates, events & ticket info

Stereophonics

John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance in Pulp Fiction (1994)

WATCH: When Quentin Tarantino dad-danced on the set of Pulp Fiction

News

Buddy Holly in 1958 and Roy Orbison in 1965

Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison’s joint hologram tour: UK dates, tickets & more info

News

Freddie Mercury impersonator at Paul McCartney's Chile gig

WATCH: Freddie Mercury impersonator wins over Paul McCartney fans at gig

Queen