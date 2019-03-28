WATCH: Taron Egerton finally went for drinks with Chris and Dom!

The Rocketman actor finally joined Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne for that drink. Chris showed off his party trick and Taron had to use his best acting skills.

Taron Egerton joined Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne for a long-anticipated drink, and it looks like it went pretty well.

Dom surprisingly kept his cool with the Rocketman actor, but Chris couldn't help but break out his best party trick.

Luckily it was wasn't x-rated, but it involved a handkerchief and plenty of silly sound effects and called on Taron to pull off his best acting skills.

Watch our video above to see how the Sing star got on with the Radio X presenters.

See how Dom finally bagged that drink with Taron below:

Meanwhile, last week saw Egerton take part in a Carpool Karaoke.

The full episode sees the British actors cover Elton John classics Rocketman and Bennie and the Jets, while larking about around the tourist hotspots of London.

Other tracks given the Carpool Karoke cover treatment by Egerton and Madden on the show include George Michael's Faith and Robert Palmer's Addicted To Love.

Watch a short clip of the episode, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden: