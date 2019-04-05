Taron Egerton: Rocketman is "more grown up" than Bohemian Rhapsody

Egerton, who plays Elton John in the upcoming biopic, has praised Bohemian Rhapsody but said Rocketman will tackle more adult themes.

Taron Egerton has said Rocketman is a more "grown up" film than Bohemian Rhapsody.

The British actor, who stars as Sir Elton John in the upcoming reimagining of his life, has praised Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and the film as a whole, but thinks the two biopics will be very different.

Speaking to ET Canada, Egerton said: "That movie (Bohemian Rhapsody) is so fun, it gets you on your feet, the end especially is so rousing and so exciting."

"Rocketman's a different kind of film, he mused. "I think it's a more grown up movie in the sense that it deals with some more grown up themes."

Rocketman is set for release in the UK on 24 May.

Egerton also tackled the controversy surrounding the sex scenes in Rocketman, saying: "There is some male intimacy in the film, yeah. I feel it's been slightly blown out of proportion.

"And I think there's a lot to celebrate about the film that isn't just about how much of my skin you see, so one thing that the movie does do is it puts Elton's sexuality front and centre.

"And I think that's good and right, but I don't want to get lost in that soundbite because there's so much more to the movie..."

