Elton John autobiography: Title, cover, release date & more

The Tiny Dancer legend has taken to social media to reveal the details of his first memoir. Find out more here...

Elton John revealed the details of his "first and only official autobiography" to mark his 72nd birthday on Monday (25 March).

Watch his video where he revealed the autobiography's cover, title and its release date above.

Get the details on Elton John's memoir below...

What is Elton Johns memoir called?

Me: Elton John

When is it set for release?

Me: Elton John is out on 15 October 2019.

What's on the cover?

See the cover below, which features a vintage image of Elton John in black and white, with only his glasses in colour.

Elton John's autobiography, Me: Elton John. Picture: Twitter/ Elton Official

What can we expect?

According to Elton John's official website: "Me is the joyously funny, honest and moving story of the most enduringly successful singer/songwriter of all time."

"In Me, Elton also writes powerfully about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, humble and open, this is Elton on his music and his relationships, his passions and his mistakes. This is a story that will stay with you, by a living legend."

Elton John performs in 1970. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage

Meanwhile, Rocketman stars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden have taken part in Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The full episode sees the British actors cover Elton John classics such as Bennie and the Jets, while larking about around the tourist hotspots of London.

Other tracks given the Carpool Karaoke cover treatment by Egerton and Madden on the show include George Michael's Faith and Robert Palmer's Addicted To Love.

See a clip below:

Watch the trailer for Rocketman below: