Elton John gave Taron Egerton this advice for Rocketman

The actor portrays the Tiny Dancer legend in the upcoming biopic, Rocketman, and the interesting advice Sir Elton gave him has been revealed.

Taron Egerton has been admired for his vocal ability and its uncanny likeness to that of Sir Elton John.

Egerton plays the legendary British singer in upcoming biopic, Rocketman, where he sings the vocals to some of his most famous tracks.

Elton John's husband David Furnish, who is a producer on the film, revealed the Your Song singer gave Egerton some advice you might not expect from someone playing him.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Elton has told Taron, ‘Don’t copy me. Don’t think you have to sing it exactly the way that I sang it. Don’t think you have to perform it the way I performed it.' I think it’s the challenge for the actor to embody the spirit and not get into thinking they have to do an impersonation.”

Rocketman is set for release on 24 May 2019.

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher, and will also star Jamie Bell star as Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Previously speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, Egerton revealed he was "desperate" to replace Tom Hardy as Elton John in the film.

The British actor previously sang his I'm Still Standing anthem for children's film Sing, but asked by Moyles if the 2016 animated movie was what landed him the role as Elton John, he revealed: "The role actually pre-dates that. The conversation started when we were filming Kingsman 2, which was early 2016 and at the time I think Tom Hardy was attached to do it...

"But he'd been attached for a long time and I start playing him at 17, 18 so they needed someone else and I just put my cards on the table and said I was desperate to do it," continued the Robin Hood star.

