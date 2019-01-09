VIDEO: Steve Coogan reveals details of new Alan Partridge show

The Stan & Ollie star has talked about his famous character's return to the small screen.

Steve Coogan has revealed more about the return of his Alan Partridge character.

The creator of one of Britain's most iconic comedic characters visited The Chris Moyles Show this morning (9 January), where he described more details about his upcoming appearance.

Asked about the show, Coogan told Moyles: "He is coming back. It’s all shot and filmed and in the can, as they say, and it’s coming out in February - I’m not quite sure what the date is but it’s a half hour show on BBC One, it’s back on the BBC, and the show is called This Time with Alan Partridge.

"It’s a sort of magazine show with Alan and a co-presenter, and he’s parachuted in because the original presenter is unwell, so Alan has been subbed in the chair for that show, and it starts to go his way."

He added: "I think it passes muster with what we’ve done before."

Steve Coogan talks new Alan Partridge show on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Asked if he still loves playing the much-loved character, the 24 Hour Party People star said: "Oh yeah, I watch it back in the edit and I laugh my head off. I mean, it’s kind of weird because if I’ve got a friend, a close friend, I’ll go ‘oh look at this, look at this’ and I’ll show them a sneak preview of some of the Alan stuff because I think it’s funny."

"I mean, the good thing is, doing other stuff like this [Stan & Ollie], it means that I’m more likely to carry on doing Alan. I’m not doing Alan because I have to, I’m doing Alan because I still like it and I still find it funny."

