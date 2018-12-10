VIDEO: Steve Coogan's impression of Liam Neeson is spot on

See the Alan Partridge legend show off his "very particular set of skills" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Steve Coogan is a man of many talents.

Not only did he give us one of the most iconic British comedy characters in Alan Partridge, but he's also become a Hollywood actor as well as a writer, producer and director in his own right.

And now, as it turns out he's pretty good at sounding like a famous actor too.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he was asked to show off his impression of Liam Neeson, and he used part of the actor's famous Taken speech to do just that.

Watch a clip of the interview above.

Steve Coogan and Liam Neeson. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images & Christian Charisius/DPA/PA Images

And if you thin Steve Coogan's impression of Liam Neeson is decent, take a look at Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's impression of Christopher Walken: