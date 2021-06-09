Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters "told him off" when he suggested her for Time role

9 June 2021, 14:12 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 16:37

Radio X

By Radio X

The actors appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about the new BBC One drama Time.

Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters was not impressed when he first suggested she should star in Time.

The BBC series sees the real-life husband and wife star alongside each other as Eric and Sonia McNally, who are pulled into a world of criminality due to the incarceration of their son.

Though both are actors, the Line of Duty alumn explained that his wife was "reluctant at first" when he told her to audition for the role.

"I really told him off," she recalled. "I really told him off. [I said] 'What are you doing? Why are you putting my name in there? You shouldn't have done that."

Graham added: "And then she put herself on tape and obviously out of all the actresses that had put themselves on tape, he picked her because she was the best for the role".

"Cause fortunately we had quite good chemistry," joked Walters. "It would have been shocking if we didn't!"

Time continues on Sunday on BBC One at 9pm

READ MORE: Stephen Graham cracks up at Pippa's Scouse accent

Watch the second part of the interview here:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Rik Mayall in 1984

Rik Mayall’s funniest quotes

Harrison Ford tells young fan he is Indiana Jones's stunt double while on set in North Yorkshire
Emma Bunton and Patsy Palmer in 1995

Emma Bunton was "devastated" when she lost the role of Bianca in Eastenders

A young person getting the Covid jab and X Factor star Wagner

Over 25s can now book the vaccine - let The X Factor memes commence

ennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston cuddle in unseen Friends reunion photo showing 'last hug of the night'

Latest On Radio X

Kanye West, Nothing But Thieves Conor Mason and Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha

Nothing But Thieves: Futureproof inspiration was "Kanye West meets Rage Against The Machine"
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher: Oasis split is why we're "up there with all the greats"

Noel Gallagher

Muse: Dom Howard, Matt Bellamy, and Chris Wolstenholme

QUIZ: Are you a Muse super-fan?

Quizzes

Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018

Richard Ashcroft acoustic shows: 2021 tour dates and ticket details

Richard Ashcroft

Courteeners

Courteeners to headline Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford

Courteeners

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers reschedule NHS tribute gigs

Manic Street Preachers