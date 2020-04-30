WATCH: Stephen Graham cracks up at Pippa's Scouse accent

30 April 2020, 16:59 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 17:07

The Code 404 actor called into The Chris Moyles Show this week, so what better excuse for Pippa to show off her best Liverpool accent?

Stephen Graham FaceTimed The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about new show Code 404 and all things life in lockdown.

The actor is known for his numerous roles across the small and big screen, as well as showcasing various accents. So when he came on the show, Chris just HAD to nominate Pippa to show off her best Scouse accent for him.

Watch one of our favourite actors react to Pippa's dubious take on the famous Accrington Stanley milk advert.

Watch our full live interview with Stephen Graham here:

Code 404 is a comedy thriller which stars his Line Of Duty co-star Daniel Mays and sees a British detective brought back to life using experimental Artificial Intelligence.

Code 404 is available to stream on Sky One and NOW TV now.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

