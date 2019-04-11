James Corden forces his writer to binge-watch Game Of Thrones and it's hilarious

11 April 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 11:08

Watch the hilarious video which sees The Late Late Show host force his writer to watch Game of Thrones season 1-7.

James Corden has released a video which sees him force his writer to binge-watch Game of Thrones.

The hit HBO fantasy series will premiere its eighth and final season this Sunday (14 April), and The Late Late Show host thought he'd help show writer Lawrence Dai to catch up on the series... all at once.

See Lawrence watch Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 while joined by a host of visitors in a clip of The Late Late Show with James Corden video.

READ MORE: Who are the White Walkers in Game of Thrones and why were they made?

James Corden forces his writer Lawrence Dai to watch the whole of Game of Thrones season 1-7 in one sitting
James Corden forces his writer Lawrence Dai to watch the whole of Game of Thrones season 1-7 in one sitting. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

In the hilarious video, the writer's 67-hour stint included visits from his "co-worker," a pizza delivery guy, his mum, who was REALLY uncomfortable with watching the incestous sex scenes, and a medical professional, who gave him an IV drip!

He even makes his own Iron Throne... which is mostly made out of discarded takeaway boxes and drink cartons.

See the full video here:

It's fair to say it was an emotional and at some times gruelling ride, but we imagine with only four days until the premiere, Dai is pretty bloody excited to find out what happens.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Game of Thrones season 8 so far...

Watch the full length trailer here:

READ MORE: Game of Thrones houses explained - From the Starks and Lannisters, to the Tyrells and Greyjoys

