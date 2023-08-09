Sex Education season 4: Netflix release date, trailers, cast and what we know so far

Sex Education season 4 confirmed as show’s final season

The hit Netflix series, which stars the like of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey, is set to return for a fourth season. Find out everything we know about the show so far.

Sex Education was an instant cult hit when it was first released on Netflix in 2019 and it's gone from strength to strength ever since.

The Laura Nunn-created British series - which stars Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as his sex therapist mother Dr. Jean Milburn and Emma Mackay as Maeve Wiley - took the streaming by storm and has spawned a host of instant stars as well as the next Doctor Who!

Now, as Netflix confirm the premiere date for season 4 - find out everything we know about the teen drama so far.

When is Sex Education season 4 out?

Netflix announce release date of Sex Education S4. Picture: Twitter/NetflixUK

Who will return in the cast?

Sex Education season 4 will see the return of Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, Samantha Spiro as his mother Maureen Groff, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Chinenye Ezedu as Viv Odesanya, Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and more.

See the returning cast members below:

• Connor Swindells (Adam Groff)

• Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs)

• Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti)

• Dua Saleh (Cal Bowman)

• Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews)

• Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv Odusanya)

• George Robinson (Isaac Goodwin)

• Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff)

• Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff)

New members of the cast include Dan Levy, who will join the cast as Thomas Molly- Maeve's mentor while she studies in the US, plus Doctor Who star Thaddea Graham, who will play O - a new rival at his new progressive sixth form. They join new editions, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua..

Netflix's Sex Education returns on 21st September 2023. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Sex Education season 4?

The official synopsis for Sex Education season 4 reads: ""Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal.

"Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level, and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy.

"Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Will season 4 of Sex Education be the last?

Yes, earlier this year Netflix confirmed that the show's hit season would be its last. “The residents of Moordale are going out on a high,” Netflix promised in a press release.

They added: "This season will be full of love, laughter, tears, friendship, new relationships (and old).”

Sex Education - Season 2

