The Morning Show season 3: release date, trailers, cast and more

By Jenny Mensah

The third instalment of the hit series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, starts next month. Find out when it's released and what to expect.

The Morning Show was an instant hit when it first burst into our screens in 2019 and its second season only grew its fan base.

The series - which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon told the story of a disgraced morning television presenter Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and the fall-out of his sexual misconduct allegations on the show's staff.

Now on it's third season, it's fair to say the plot - which held up a mirror to the #MeToo movement - has moved on in new and unexpected ways and now largely centres around Aniston, Witherspoon and the various twists and turns encountered by those closest to them.

After two drama-filled seasons, a new teaser trailer has been revealed for the next, which just begs the question: When will The Morning Show season three be released? And who can we expect to return in the cast?

Is The Morning Show getting a season 3?

Yes, indeed. Nearly two years after season two came to a close, The Morning Show returns to Apple TV+ for season three on 13th September 2023.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return in The Morning Show season 3. Picture: YouTube/Apple TV+

When does The Morning Show season 3 start?

The Morning Show season 3 starts on 13 September 2021 on Apple TV+.

How many episodes will be in The Morning Show season 3?

As with previous seasons, The Morning Show will have 10 episodes in total. The first two will air on 13th September, followed by the next eight, which will air once a week on the platform.

The cast of The Morning Show season three. Picture: YouTube/Apple TV+

Who is in the cast for The Morning Show season 3?

Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the show. Also returning are the likes of Billy Crudup, who stars as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass who plays Chip Black, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson and Nestor Carbonel as Yanko Flores,

Joining the cast for season three is Mad Man star Jon Hamm, who will play "corporate titan" Paul Marks, who wants to take over UBA. Stephen Fry will also play recurring character Leonard Cromwell and Nicole Beharie will play as Christina Hunter.

Jon Hamm will star in season 3 of The Morning Show as Paul Marks. Picture: YouTube/Apple TV+

What can we expect from The Morning Show s3?

The Morning Show's third season will follow tech titan Paul Marks, played by Jon Hamm, who wants to take over UBA. And... from the looks of its trailer, his interest in the corporation prompts power struggles, dirty tactics and betrayals aplenty.

Is season 3 the last season of The Morning Show?

No, luckily for fans of the series. It has already been confirmed that The Morning Show will be returning for a fourth season.

Is there a morning show season 4?

Yes, Apple TV+ confirmed this Spring that The Morning Show would return for a season four. It hasn't yet confirmed when we can expect it or who will be in the cast, but here's hoping it won't be another almost two year break between season three and four.

The Morning Show season three is out on 13th September 2023 on Apple TV+.

