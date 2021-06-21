The Fall season 4: Gillian Anderson hints major news about return

By Jenny Mensah

The BAFTA-winning crime drama paused after its third season, but is there hope of a fourth? Gillian Anderson has given fans an update.

The Fall has been up there among the most-loved crime dramas since it first hit our screens in 2013, but it became more popular than ever after it landed on Netflix years later.

The Belfast-set series, which stars Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as the murderous Paul Spector, found a whole new fanbase during the pandemic, who watched all three seasons feverishly on the streaming platform.

Since then, fans have been dying to know if the show, which originally finished airing in 2016, could be set for a fourth series and now Gillian Anderson could have just given them some fresh hope.

So will The Fall get a season four? Find out what we know so far.

Gillian Anderson in The Fall. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

How many seasons of The Fall are there?

So far, three seasons have been released of the hit series, the last of which first premiered in 2016.

Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan star in The Fall. Picture: Netflix

Is there a fourth season of The Fall?

The signs are looking good. Lead actress Gillian Anderson recently revealed that there are "discussions" taking place about reprising the season. Speaking to Elisabeth Moss for Variety's Actors on Actors series, when asked what role she'd like to revisit, she replied: " "I think probably The Fall, and that's something we are in discussions about."

The Sex Education star added: "Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day - maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her - so that is being discussed."

When did The Fall first come out?

The series first aired from 2013-2016 on RTÉ and BBC. However, the show witnessed a massive resurgence in popularity once it was added to Netflix in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

All three seasons of The Fall are available to watch on Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

