Richard Madeley rushed to hospital from I'm A Celeb set after falling ill overnight

25 November 2021, 12:21

Richard Madeley on I'm A Celeb
Richard Madeley took ill on the I'm A Celeb set. Picture: ITV's I'm A Celeb

The I'm A Celeb contestant and daytime TV host was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital after falling ill in the early hours of Thursday (25th November) morning.

The 65-year-old TV presenter gave his campmates and and production staff at Gwyrch Castle in North Wales a "horrifying" scare after falling ill in camp and medics rushed in to give him emergency care.

A source told The Sun: "It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.

It was a real scare for everyone involved."

Richard - who is best known for hosting ITV's This Morning for a decade with wife Judy Finnigan, 73, between 1989 and 1999 - was taken to hospital "as a precaution" but the source claims that he is now "on the mend."

It comes just a day after the broadcaster-and-journalist was forced to fight his way through fish guts, offal and rotten fruit in the Nightmare Kitchen trial, in which he only managed to gain four stars out of a possible ten.

It was confirmed by a source at ITV that Good Morning Britain host Richard had been taken ill in the aftermath of his trial and the medical team on-site intervened.

An ITV spokesperson at said: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

Prior to entering the castle, Richard spoke of his willingness to do the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

He said: "I really hope I do get voted for the trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go in to it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what!"

