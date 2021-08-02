I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to Wales for 2021 series

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! returns to Wales for the 2021 series. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

ITV has confirmed that the 21st series of the hit reality TV show will return to Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Find out what we know so far.

I'm A Celeb is heading back to Wales for its 2021 series.

The hit ITV reality show was forced to stay closer to home in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it has today been announced that it will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales for another series.

ITV today announces that the forthcoming 21st series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Read more here: https://t.co/2IU2bViEWm #ITV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9r3MbOyx8e — ITV Media (@itvmedia) August 2, 2021

An ITV media announcement states: "The show, produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, will be hosted by Ant & Dec and broadcast live every night from the ruined castle, as a brand new cast of celebrities adjust to their new surroundings."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: "We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series."

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said": I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart appear on I'm A Celeb

When will I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

There is no confirmed start date for I'm A Celeb 2021 yet, but since the show is always scheduled to take place just before Christmas, we can probably expect it to start by mid Novemeber.

Where will I'm A Celeb 2021 take place?

The show will take place in historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales for another series.

Who's in the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021?

The famous contestants are yet to be announced, but the likes of Little Mix's Jade Thirwall, Stephen Mulhern, Boyzone's Keith Duffy, actor Will Mellor, Corrie's Lucy Fallom, The Chase's Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett and more.

Who will host I'm A Celeb 2021?

The reality competition will be hosted by the one and only Ant and Dec.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2020?

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celeb 2020 and became Queen of the Castle, with Jordan North and Vernon Kay as runner ups.