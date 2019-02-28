Rami Malek reportedly in "final negotiations" for Bond 25 villain

Rami Malek walks up to accept the award for best actor at the Oscars in 2019. Picture: Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

According to reports, the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star is inches away from joining the famous British spy franchise.

Rami Malek is thought to be lined up to play the next James Bond villain.

According to Collider, the Oscar and BAFTA-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star is "in final negotiations" to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig in Bond 25.

The outlet adds that Lea Seydoux will return as psychologist Madeleine Swann, while Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes will also reprise their roles.

Last year, Rami Malek strongly hinted he would be starring in James Bond, after being quizzed about the 007 role on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Asked if he was set to play the villain in the British spy franchise, Malek responded: "Wow. If I told you that I'd have to tell you so many other things like the ending of the fourth season of Mr. Robot."

"I have no idea," he added with a wry smile: "Who knows about that? Did I say anything?"

Jimmy Kimmel responded: "I always thought you were a great actor till right now".

Last weekend saw the Bad Robot star take home the Oscar for Best actor for playing the role of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Malek thanked "immigrant" Freddie Mercury in his acceptance speech and praised Mercury for being unapologetically himself.

Talking to the star-studded audience, he said: "I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out.

"I think to anyone struggling with their identity and trying to discover their voice, listen: We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is the proof that we're longing for stories like this."

