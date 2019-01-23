Brian May makes confession about first time he met Rami Malek with Roger Taylor

The Queen guitarist has revealed they knew Malek was right for the role of Freddie Mercury despite not watching his screen tests.

Brian May and Roger Taylor didn't bother watching Rami Malek's screen tests for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Queen guitarist has revealed that he was "instantly taken" with the actor when they met him in person, but had failed to do their homework by watching the videos of him impersonating their late bandmate first.

Posting an image on Instagram this week, the We Are The Champions guitarist revealed: "This was the very first time Rog and I met Rami.

“We were instantly taken with his personality and presence, but we had both been bad boys in not watching Rami’s screen test. So the three of us sat down and watched the amazing self-made videos that Rami had created of him ‘doing’ Freddie. (Poor Rami !!)”

Rami Malek and Bohemian Rhapsody have both been honoured in this year's Oscars nominations, with the picture scoring five nods at the 91st Academy Awards in total.

The Bad Robot star will battle it out for Best Actor in a Leading Role against Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) for a chance to win the prestigious award.

Bohemian Rhapsody has also made the shortlist for the Best Picture, pitted against Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Boot, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice in the biggest category of the ceremony.

This month saw Rami Malek and Bohemian Rhapsody take home the the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture and the gong for Best Motion Picture.

Queen's Brian May, Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek and Queen's Roger Taylor. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor -thanked the band's surviving band members May and Taylor and dedicated the award to the late frontman.

Ending his speech, he said: "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you gorgeous."

