Purple Hearts: What is a Purple Heart and other questions surrounding the Netflix film

Purple Hearts stars Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson. Picture: Netflix

The film has gone down a storm on Netflix, breaking hearts across the way, but what are the central questions surrounding the weepy film.

By Jenny Mensah

Purple Hearts is the latest Netflix Original film to take the globe by storm.

The romantic movie - starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine has been breaking hearts ever sense it was released on the streaming platform, leaving fans with as many questions as it does answers.

So here's a roundup of some of the most asked questions surrounding the film including, what is a Purple Heart, is the film adapted from a book and where have we seen its stars in before.

Find out more about the viral weepy here.

Is Purple Hearts a book?

Yes. Purple Hearts is adapted from a 2017 book by Tess Wakefield, which tells the story of a troubled marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) and a struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson), who enter into a marriage of convenience.

What is a Purple Heart awarded for?

A Purple Heart can be awarded to a US soldier who is wounded or killed by enemy action. Given the subject matter of the film, we imagine Purple Hearts is a play on the term.

Who stars in Netflix' Purple Hearts?

The Netflix film stars Sofia Carson as Cassie and Nicolas Galitzine as Luke. Also in the 2022 film are the likes of Chosen Jacobs as Frankie, John Harlan Kim as Toby, Kat Cunning as Nora, Linden Ashby as Jacob Morrow Sr., Scott Deckert as Jacob Morror Jr., Anthony Ippolito as Johnno, Sarah Rich as Hailey and more.

Purple Hearts is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Is Purple Hearts based on a true story?

No, sadly the book is just based on Tess Wakefield's 2017 novel.

What else has Sofia Carson been in?

The Disney star is a singer and actress who has starred in the likes of Austin & Ally, A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, Netflix film Feel the Beat and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

She also made her singing debut in 2015 on the soundtrack album Descendants, where she released Rotten to the Core from the soundtrack. Her debut single, Love Is the Name, was also released in 2016.

What else has Nicholas Galitzine been in?

Nicholas Galitzine is an English actor who is known for his roles in High Strung, Handsome Devil and the Amazon Studios live action remake of Cinderella.

Nicholas Galitzine has starred in the likes of Cinderella. Picture: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty

Is Nicholas Galitzine Russian?

Nicholas Galitzine's father Geoffrey is descended from the House of Golitsyn, a family of Russian nobility. His mother Lora is Greek-American.

Will there be a Purple Hearts sequel?

There's no news of a Purple Hearts sequel just yet. Though there is currently no second book, this doesn't mean that Netflix won't pull one out of the bag, so watch this space.

