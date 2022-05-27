Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack: All the songs in every episode so far

As Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 is released on Netflix, we take you through every song on the soundtrack so far.

Stranger Things is back with season 4 volume one out on Netflix today (Friday 27th May).

The retro sci fi series - starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard - might be a fantastical tale of Demogorgons and The Upside Down, but it also takes us back in time with its magnificent wardrobe and 80s anthems.

Now, as we prepare to watch season 4 volume 1, the tunes show no sign of stopping with another list of retro classics for our aural pleasure.

Get every song on the Stranger Things playlist, courtesy of Netflix here.

Stranger Things 4 is released on 27th May 2022. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 soundtrack:

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

Play with Me – Extreme

Detroit Rock City – KISS

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Wipeout – The Surfaris

Object of My Desire – Starpoint

Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix – Falco

Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

Listen to the full Stranger Things playlist from season 4 so far:

To find the tracks from every season so far, listen to the official Stranger Things Spotify playlist here:

