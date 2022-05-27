Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack: All the songs in every episode so far

27 May 2022

As Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 is released on Netflix, we take you through every song on the soundtrack so far.

Stranger Things is back with season 4 volume one out on Netflix today (Friday 27th May).

The retro sci fi series - starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard - might be a fantastical tale of Demogorgons and The Upside Down, but it also takes us back in time with its magnificent wardrobe and 80s anthems.

Now, as we prepare to watch season 4 volume 1, the tunes show no sign of stopping with another list of retro classics for our aural pleasure.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 soundtrack:

  • Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
  • Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush
  • You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
  • Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette
  • Play with Me – Extreme
  • Detroit Rock City – KISS
  • I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
  • Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
  • Wipeout – The Surfaris
  • Object of My Desire – Starpoint
  • Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix – Falco
  • Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
  • Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
  • Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

Listen to the full Stranger Things playlist from season 4 so far:

Listen to and watch some of the amazing videos attached to these classic tracks below:

