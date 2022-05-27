Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack: All the songs in every episode so far
27 May 2022, 13:22
As Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 is released on Netflix, we take you through every song on the soundtrack so far.
Stranger Things is back with season 4 volume one out on Netflix today (Friday 27th May).
The retro sci fi series - starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard - might be a fantastical tale of Demogorgons and The Upside Down, but it also takes us back in time with its magnificent wardrobe and 80s anthems.
Now, as we prepare to watch season 4 volume 1, the tunes show no sign of stopping with another list of retro classics for our aural pleasure.
Get every song on the Stranger Things playlist, courtesy of Netflix here.
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 soundtrack:
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
- Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush
- You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
- Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette
- Play with Me – Extreme
- Detroit Rock City – KISS
- I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
- Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
- Wipeout – The Surfaris
- Object of My Desire – Starpoint
- Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix – Falco
- Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
- Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
- Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald
Listen to the full Stranger Things playlist from season 4 so far:
Listen to and watch some of the amazing videos attached to these classic tracks below:
To find the tracks from every season so far, listen to the official Stranger Things Spotify playlist here:
