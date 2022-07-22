Julia Garner delivering Ruth's Ozark lines as Anna Delvey is epic

The Ozark and Inventing Anna star blended her two most famous characters into one and spoke in one accent with the other character's lines.

Julia Garner got her big break playing Ruth Langmore in Ozark, where she's known for her potty mouth and attitude.

Though some might argue her role as socialite conwoman Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna couldn't be more different, the actress has proved that even they can carry the same energy.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Wayne's World star Dana Carvey, Garner showed how talented she is by delivering some of their iconic lines as the other character

Watch the clip of her in action where she deliver's Ruth's lines as Anna and Anna's lines as ruth above.

We're not sure about you, but we could watch her do accents all day!

Julia Garner delivers Ruth's Ozark lines as Anna Delvey and vice versa. Picture: 1.Netflix 2. YouTube/Kimmy Kimmel Live 3. Netflix

There's no denying that Garner is a master of accents and transformation, so it may not be surprising to hear she's reportedly in the running to play Madonna in a biopic about the Queen of Pop.

According to Variety, Garner is said to have been offered the role, but it's unclear if she's accepted it.

Singers such as Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been floated for the role, says the outlet, with a "gruelling" auditioning process.

When the biopic was announced, Madonna said she hoped to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

