Piers Morgan addresses being photographed in a cab without a face mask

The Good Morning Britain presenter said he was sorry on the show this morning and admitted he forgets his mask regularly.

Piers Morgan has apologised for riding in a cab without a face mask, but says he does forget regularly before putting one on.

The presenter and social commentator has been very vocal during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially against those who have flouted the rules.

However, last week he was photographed in the back of a cab without a face covering, sparking outrage online.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, he admitted: "I've got to say, It's not my first offence forgetting to put a mask on. I probably forget once a week as I'm walking into a shop or getting into a cab or whatever and then I remember. The critical thing is to be thinking that you've got to remember and you've got to do it, but I expect most people forget."

Piers Morgan has admitted he often briefly forgets to put a face mask on. Picture: HGL/GC Images

Co-host Susanna Reid added: "I think the key thing for me is to have one in the pocket of every coat you have..."

"I had two in my pocket," countered Piers. "But I forgot because I was talking to the paps. Anyway the good news is for the paparazzi. They've had a rough year as they told me. They haven't made much money and now they've had a real ker-ching moment!

"Here's to the paps. Well done boys! Happy to have kept you in business another few weeks."

The UK guidelines state that all parties should be wearing a mask while riding taxis and cabs.

Piers Morgan has been very vocal about those flouting rules in the past and last month hit out at actor Laurence Fox for boasting about holding a lunch during the lockdown.

The outspoken actor trended on Twitter on Monday 30 November after he shared a Tweet which read: "Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights. It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people. Stay out. Protect your rights.

He added: "If the @nhs can’t cope, then the @nhs isn’t fit for purpose. Compliance is violence."

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid covered the news story and slammed Fox for his comments on the virus and the NHS.

In the clip Piers reads out Fox's tweet and says to camera "You know what Laurence, why don't you just shut up? Seriously, why don't you think about the NHS, think about these heroic people who right now in hospitals all over the country are continuing to try and save the lives of complete strangers..."

He added: "Think about all the people who can't see their loved ones in care homes because they're abiding by the rules and don't want to kill their parents and grandparents. Think about all the people who are making decisions like this every day. Not for themselves and their desire to just carry on life as normal, but for other people, because they actually think about other people.

"I just found that a ridiculous tweet and I'm afraid it epitomises the attitude of a small number of people in this country who just don't think this pandemic is for them. They just don't understand why they can't just carry on partying as much as they as long as they want and breaking every rule in the process... to which I say to them It's not just about you!

"It's about other people. The most vulnerable people in our society. Elderly people, sick people. People who've already got underlying conditions. It's to stop them being killed. It's not all about you!"

