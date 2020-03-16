WATCH: Piers Morgan slams Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics gigs amid coronavirus

The Good Morning Britain presenter lashed out at events and gigs still taking place in the UK, as the government are yet to impose a ban on mass gatherings.

Piers Morgan today lashed out at artists who are still continuing to play large gigs and the organisers of mass gatherings.

The Good Morning Britain presenter singled out Stereophonics and Lewis Capaldi, who both played huge indoor gigs over the weekend in Cardiff and Aberdeen respectively.

Speaking on the morning breakfast show, he declared: "Right now in Britain you can go to any bar, you can go to any gym, you can go to any restaurant".

Referring to Kelly Jones and co, the outspoken presenter continued: "This is really what you should be doing, isn’t it?” He continued: “... When the rest of the world’s shutting down.”

The GMB then played a short clip of the crowds at the Welsh-formed band's Cardiff gig, with fans singing along to their Maybe Tomorrow hit:

"This is what Britain’s doing,” the broadcaster added in exasperation.

"Lewis Capaldi played in Scotland last night; we had the half marathon yesterday."

Piers Morgan hit out at the government's response, but today has seen Prime Minister Boris Johnson advise the population to begin social distancing.

The government has also told households to isolate for 14 days where more than one person lives at the address and someone is displaying symptoms.

Lewis Capaldi, Piers Morgan and Stereophonics Kelly Jones. Picture: 1.Burak Cingi/Redfern. 2. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Archive/PA Images 3.Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As reported by the Independent, a spokesperson for Lewis Capaldi said in a statement: “The final show of Lewis’s UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday 15th March went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish government at 1pm on the same day."

They added: "Security, first aid, medical and welfare teams were paid for by the organisers as normal and the venue had additional signage in place to highlight best practice on hygiene during the event".

