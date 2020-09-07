WATCH: Vinnie Jones talks response to Piers Morgan Life Stories interview

The former footballer told Chris Moyles about the messages he's received after opening up on losing his wife Tanya to cancer.

Vinnie Jones has talked to Chris Moyles about the overwhelming response he's had to his Piers Morgan's Life Stories interview.

The actor and former footballer recently opened up about how he's coping with the loss of his wife Tanya, who he lost to cancer in 2019, and has talked about some of the heartfelt messages he's received since.

"...I’ve had a lot of messages," he revealed. "You know, a lovely one from Ray Winstone, he texted me. All the boys have been texting and it’s really special and it’s kind of cemented what, you know we lasted the test of time me and Tansy.

"I don’t think, at any of my football clubs - I would be hard pushed for any of them to still be married - you know, that’s a tough one.

"She was by my side and got me through it all and it’s just really nice knowing that we have kind of become a bit of a treasure in Britain. It’s quite nice.

Talking about his Lost Without You book, which is out now, he replied: "I wrote it to help others, because it's a terrible thing to go through.

"I want people to understand what's coming, what they're going to go through."

The Snatch legend also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped him with his grief as he's been able to have time alone for "healing".

He told The Chris Moyles Show: "I think Covid helped me a bit because I became on my own quite a lot and I was quite happy with that and you shy away from a lot of people.

"I'm quite happy... You know, I was always, at Wimbledon, Leeds and all that, around all the lads. I was one of the boys, big time, you know and I've always been like that and since Tansy left us, I've become more of a loner and it's really surprised me but it's good for the healing. I think it gives you a lot of time to think about things."

