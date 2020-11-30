Piers Morgan tells Laurence Fox to "shut up" after tweet boasting he hosted "large group" for lunch

The Good Morning Britain presenter has slammed the outspoken actor for his comments ahead of England's second lockdown being lifted.

Piers Morgan has hit out at Laurence Fox after he proudly flouted the rules regarding mixing households during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outspoken actor trended on Twitter this Monday (30 November) after he shared a Tweet which read: "Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights. It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people. Stay out. Protect your rights.

He added: "If the @nhs can’t cope, then the @nhs isn’t fit for purpose. Compliance is violence."

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid covered the news story and slammed Fox for his comments on the virus and the NHS.

Watch Piers' furious response above, courtesy of GMB.

Piers Morgan has slammed Piers Morgan for his recent tweets. Picture: 1. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Archive/PA Images 2. SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images

In the clip Piers reads out Fox's tweet and says to camera "You know what Laurence, why don't you just shut up? Seriously, why don't you think about the NHS, think about these heroic people who right now in hospitals all over the country are continuing to try and save the lives of complete strangers..."

He added: "Think about all the people who can't see their loved ones in care homes because they're abiding by the rules and don't want to kill their parents and grandparents. Think about all the people who are making decisions like this every day. Not for themselves and their desire to just carry on life as normal, but for other people, because they actually think about other people.

"I just found that a ridiculous tweet and I'm afraid it epitomises the attitude of a small number of people in this country who just don't think this pandemic is for them. They just don't understand why they can't just carry on partying as much as they as long as they want and breaking every rule in the process... to which I say to them It's not just about you!

"It's about other people. The most vulnerable people in our society. Elderly people, sick people. People who've already got underlying conditions. It's to stop them being killed. It's not all about you!"

Susanna Reid added: "Compliance isn't violence. Compliance is compassion".

The GMB presenters didn't seem to be the only ones who hand something to say about the Laurence Fox's comments, with many having something to say about his tweets online.

Matt Haig wrote: "Two days ago I had a message from an ICU nurse who was suicidal from the year she has had. Don't dress your selfishness and empathy failure as a social cause."

'If the NHS can't cope, then the NHS isn't fit for purpose.'



Two days ago I had a message from an ICU nurse who was suicidal from the year she has had. Don't dress your selfishness and empathy failure as a social cause.



Or just be a dick without the attention-seeking. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 30, 2020

Another wrote: "Laurence Fox fails to understand that while there are rights, there are also responsibilities. This tweet of his is irresponsible, selfish and immoral."

Laurence Fox fails to understand that while there are rights, there are also responsibilities. This tweet of his is irresponsible, selfish and immoral. — Peter Palmer (@peterpalmer901) November 29, 2020

However, some agreed with the sentiments of his tweets. One wrote: "It's very fair to question the NHS now, at the point where we have built all these extra nightingale hospitals but don't have enough resource to actually deploy them. Complete waste of tax payer money."

It's very fair to question the NHS now, at the point where we have built all these extra nightingale hospitals but don't have enough resource to actually deploy them. Complete waste of tax payer money. — Michael Anderson (@m_r_anderson1) November 29, 2020

Another said: "Lunch with my family today, including hugs from my adorable grandchildren, is one of the joys of life and no disease or totalitarian rules will make me stop seeing my family."

Lunch with my family today, including hugs from my adorable grandchildren, is one of the joys of life and no disease or totalitarian rules will make me stop seeing my family. — Becky Argyle (@ArgyleBecky) November 29, 2020

