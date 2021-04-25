Matthew McConaughey takes crown for Oscars speech with most words

Matthew McConaughey has topped a list Oscars speeches with the most words. Picture: Jason LaVeris/WireImage/Getty

A study has revealed which Oscar speeches contained the most words, with the Dallas Buyers Club star topping the list and Halle Berry close behind.

Matthew McConaughey has been revealed as the wordiest Oscar winner of all time.

Ahead of this week's 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, Planet 7 took a look at which actors and actresses managed to cram in as many words as possible into their winner's speeches.

The Texas star took home the Best Actor gong in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club and managed to use a whopping 547 words when he did it.

His speech began with four 'thank yous,' had 12 'thanks' overall and of course included three of his customary 'alright's, so it's no surprise why McConaughey came out on top.

Halle Berry was the first black woman to win the Best Actress Academy Award. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty

Halle Berry made history when she won the award for becoming the first and only black woman to win the Best Actress award in 2002 for her role in Monster's Ball.

She was famously very emotional in her speech, but it didn't stop her from uttering 528 words altogether and thanking everyone from her lawyer to Whoopi Goldberg.

Greer Garson became infamous for being the reason why the Oscars introduced the 45-second cut-off mark for speeches in the first place. However, she only came third in the Top 10 list, with her over six minutes speech only counting 518 words.

Oscars 2021: Oscars 2021 - Date, start time, nominees and how to watch in the UK

The older generation of actors were a lot more sparing than their modern counterparts when it came to giving thanks.

At the top of the list with the speech with the least words were Patty Duke and Anthony Quinn, who uttered only two words when they took home their awards.

Elsewhere, Joe Pesci might be known for his gobby characters, but he made the Top 10 for his winning speech for his role in Goodfellas. He simply uttered: "It's my privilege. Thank you."

You can find more information on actors and their films here.

Actors and Actresses with the Wordiest Speeches

Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club - 2013 - 547 words Halle Berry -- Monster's Ball - 2001 - 528 words Greer Garson - Mrs. Minver - 1942 - 518 words Cate Blanchett - Blue Jasmine - 2013 - 512 words Sandra Bullock - The Blind Side - 2009 - 492 words Jamie Foxx - Ray - 2004 - 492 words Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman - 1992 - 470 words Adrien Brody - The Pianist - 2002 - 456 words Joaquin Phoenix - Joker- 2019 - 455 words Julia Roberts - Erin Brockovich - 2000 - 455 words Reese Witherspoon - Walk the Line - 2005 - 434 words Renee Zellweger - Judy - 2019 - 434 words Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenenant - 2015 - 401 words Hilary Swank - Boys Don't Cry - 1999 - 383 words Emma Stone - La La Land - 2016 - 299 words

Actors and Actresses with the Least-Wordiest Speeches

Patty Duke - The Miracle Worker - 1962 - 2 words Anthony Quinn - Lust for Life - 1956 - 2 words William Holden - Stalag 17 - 1953 - 4 words Gloria Grahame - The Bad and the Beautiful - 1952 - 4 words Richard Dreyfuss - The Goodbye Girl - 1977- 5 words Joe Pesci - Goodfellas - 1990 - 5 words William Hurt - Kiss of the Spiderwoman - 1985 - 8 words Rita Moreno - West Side Story - 1961- 11 words Edmond O'Brien - The Barefoot Contessa - 1954 - 14 words Harold Russell - The Best Years of Our Lives - 1946 - 15 words

READ MORE: Oscars 2021 - How to watch Sound of Metal and all the Best Picture nominations in the UK