Oscars 2021: How to watch Sound of Metal and all the Best Picture nominations in the UK
21 April 2021, 16:17 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 16:36
As we approach 93 Academy Awards ceremony, find out how you can watch all nine movies nominated for Best Film from Sound of Metal to Promising Young Woman.
The 2021 Oscars are almost upon us, taking place this Sunday 25 April 2021.
The awards ceremony is set to be one of the most diverse yet, with the nominations seeing several British stars in the running and, for the first time ever, two women making the Best Director shortlist.
Sound of Metal, which stars Wembley's Riz Ahmed as Ruben - a drummer who loses his hearing - also sees a Muslim up for Leading Male award for the first time in history.
But how can you watch the critically-acclaimed film? Find out how to watch Sound of Metal and all the nominated Best Picture films here.
Get more information on the official Oscars website.
Who is up for Best Picture at the Oscars 2021?
- The Father
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
How to watch the 2021 Oscar nominated Best Pictures:
How to watch The Father in the UK
Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman, The Father sees an ageing patriarch battle with dementia and his family's attempts to grapple with the cruel illness. It is not currently available online.
How to watch Judas And The Black Messiah in the UK
Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield star in the film, which sees them play Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and the man tasked with infiltrating them, William O'Neal, respectively. The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store and more.
How to watch Mank in the UK
The black and white drama about the making of Citizen Kane, which stars Gary Oldman, is a Netflix original and is therefore available to stream on Netflix now.
How to watch Minari in the UK
The tale of a Korean-American family relocating to Arkansas, starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun and his co-star Yuh-Jung Youn is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.
How to watch Nomadland in the UK
Nomadland sees Frances McDormand play a woman in her sixties embarking on a journey throughout the United States after losing everything in the Great Recession. Nomadland is currently unavailable to watch online. It will be released on Star on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on Friday 30 April and screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from 17 May.
How to watch Promising Young Woman in the UK
Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie in the film, who attempts to write the wrongs of the past. The film is available to stream on Sky Cinema and with a NOW Sky Cinema membership.
How to watch Sound Of Metal in the UK
Sound of Metal, which sees Riz Ahmed portray a drummer who becomes deaf, is available to stream for free with Amazon Prime Video.
How to watch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 in the UK
The Trial of The Chicago 7, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Reymane and more is available to stream on Netflix.
See the full list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars here:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas And The Black Messiah
Leading Actress
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Best Director
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary
Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short
Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Make-up And Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Music (Original Song)
Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice from The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead
Speak Now from One Night In Miami
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Short Film (Animated)
Burrow
Genius LociIf Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling ThroughThe Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal
Visual Effects
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Wriring (Original Screenplay)
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7