Oscars 2021: How to watch Sound of Metal and all the Best Picture nominations in the UK

Riz Ahmed stars in Sound of Metal. Picture: YouTube/Amazon Prime Video

By Jenny Mensah

As we approach 93 Academy Awards ceremony, find out how you can watch all nine movies nominated for Best Film from Sound of Metal to Promising Young Woman.

The 2021 Oscars are almost upon us, taking place this Sunday 25 April 2021.

The awards ceremony is set to be one of the most diverse yet, with the nominations seeing several British stars in the running and, for the first time ever, two women making the Best Director shortlist.

Sound of Metal, which stars Wembley's Riz Ahmed as Ruben - a drummer who loses his hearing - also sees a Muslim up for Leading Male award for the first time in history.

But how can you watch the critically-acclaimed film? Find out how to watch Sound of Metal and all the nominated Best Picture films here.

Who is up for Best Picture at the Oscars 2021?

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

How to watch the 2021 Oscar nominated Best Pictures:

How to watch The Father in the UK

Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman, The Father sees an ageing patriarch battle with dementia and his family's attempts to grapple with the cruel illness. It is not currently available online.

How to watch Judas And The Black Messiah in the UK

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield star in the film, which sees them play Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and the man tasked with infiltrating them, William O'Neal, respectively. The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store and more.

How to watch Mank in the UK

The black and white drama about the making of Citizen Kane, which stars Gary Oldman, is a Netflix original and is therefore available to stream on Netflix now.

How to watch Minari in the UK

The tale of a Korean-American family relocating to Arkansas, starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun and his co-star Yuh-Jung Youn is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

How to watch Nomadland in the UK

Nomadland sees Frances McDormand play a woman in her sixties embarking on a journey throughout the United States after losing everything in the Great Recession. Nomadland is currently unavailable to watch online. It will be released on Star on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on Friday 30 April and screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from 17 May.

How to watch Promising Young Woman in the UK

Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie in the film, who attempts to write the wrongs of the past. The film is available to stream on Sky Cinema and with a NOW Sky Cinema membership.

How to watch Sound Of Metal in the UK

Sound of Metal, which sees Riz Ahmed portray a drummer who becomes deaf, is available to stream for free with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 in the UK

The Trial of The Chicago 7, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Reymane and more is available to stream on Netflix.

See the full list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars here:

