A Camden docuseries is coming to Disney+, featuring Noel Gallagher, Pete Doherty, Chris Martin and more

A new trailer for Camden documentary on Disney+ has been unveiled. Picture: x.com/DisneyPlusUK, Pool/Europa Press via Getty Images, Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The official trailer for the upcoming mini docuseries, Camden, is soundtracked by The Libertines' Don't Look Back Into The Sun.

A new music documentary series about Camden Town is coming to Disney+.

Camden, which is executive produced by Dua Lipa, explores the famous location and its contribution to UK music, while speaking to some the stars whose careers it helped shape.

With contributions from The Libertines' Pete Doherty, Oasis legend Noel Gallagher and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Camden will reveal their untold stories and see them discuss how the borough helped shaped their career.

Watch the trailer for Camden, which is set to The Libertines' Don't Look Back Into The Sun, below:

Find out everything you need to know about the docuseries below.

When is Camden released on Disney+?

Camden premieres in the UK on Disney+ on 29th May 2024 and on Hulu in the US.

What will Camden be about?

A synopsis reads that Camden will explore: "How the lives and careers of some of the world's most iconic artists were influenced by this corner of London.

"Through archive footage, observational filming and interviews, we will explore Camden's rich history of music. Hearing from the musicians themselves as they relive their Camden experiences; from their very first gigs to sell out concerts, the highs and lows of nights out and a youth spent discovering music."

It adds "Camden is a celebration of the vibrancy and rebellion of counter culture as seen through the eyes of some of the most exciting artists, both past and present. It's a love letter to a place in London that has changed lives, and somewhere that remains a unique hotbed of creativity to this very day."

Who will appear in Camden on Disney+?

Camden will feature contributions from Pete Doherty, Noel Gallagher, Questlove, Chris Martin, Little Simz, Mark Ronson, The Black Eyed Peas, Boy George, Chuck D, Faithless' Sister Bliss, Bob Vylan, Jazzie B, Yungblud and Nile Rodgers.

Executive producer Dua Lipa will also feature in the film and explore her relationship with Camden.

