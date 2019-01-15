Netflix share photos and air date of Ricky Gervais' After Life series

15 January 2019, 16:17 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 16:19

Ricky Gervais salutes in front of a Netflix board in 2015
Ricky Gervais salutes in front of a Netflix board in 2015. Picture: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

The six-part Netflix series will see the comedian return to acting, playing Tony who struggles to deal with the loss of his wife.

Netflix have confirmed the release date of Ricky Gervais in new series, After Life.

The upcoming six-part sitcom, which sees the British comedian return to acting as a widower called Tony, will hit our (laptop) screens in March 2019.

The streaming service took to Twitter to announce: "Ricky Gervais plays Tony, a guy who's lost his wife and is trying to punish the world one savage put-down at a time. He's joined by a cast of hilarious British comedians and actors on an emotional rollercoaster. After Life is coming 8 March".

See their tweet and see press pictures for the show which feature the likes of comedian Roisin Conaty here:

Explaining the plot in a previous press release, Netflix said: "Tony (Ricky Gervais) had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know."

Ricky Gervais has recently featured on the streaming site in the form of his The Office, Derek and Extras series as well as his Humanity special and in selected regions his David Brent: Life On The Road film.

Watch Ricky Gervais discuss his relationship with David Bowie below:

