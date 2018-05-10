Ricky Gervais Returns To Acting For New Netflix Series

After Life will see the comedian play the part of Tony in a new six-part scripted comedy series.

Ricky Gervais will star in a new comedy series on Netflix.

After Life - which is created, directed and exec produced by the comedian alongside Exec Producer Charlie Hanson - will see him play the role widower Tony.

The series, which will be comprised of six 30 minute episodes, is yet to be given a release date, but a press release has given us an idea of what to expect from the storyline.

It reads: "Tony (Ricky Gervais) had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know."

Ricky Gervais has recently featured on the streaming site in the form of his The Office, Derek and Extras series as well as his Humanity special and in selected regions his David Brent: Life On The Road film.

