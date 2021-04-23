Netflix 'near deal' for KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud

A KISS biopic is reportedly in the works. Picture: Press

By Radio X

According to reports, the streaming giant is in talks to sign a deal on a biopic about Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and co.

Netflix has almost signed a deal for the upcoming KISS biopic, Shout It Out Loud.

According to Deadline, the movie will focus on the story of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley meeting in Queens, New York and forming the iconic band with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

The outlet reports that Joachim Rønning will direct and the script comes from Ole Sanders, who is working from an earlier draft penned by William Blake Herron.

The film will be co-produced by Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

READ MORE: How to watch all the 2021 Oscar Best Picture nomiees

The biopic is sure to be an interesting one as Gene Simmons grew up as an Hasidic Orthodox Jew and attended the Jewish religious school, Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, before transferring to a public school and attending colleges in the Big Apple.

The 71-year-old rocker previously recalled: “I remember walking out onto the street, seeing this Spanish girl jumping rope across the street, and staring at her long black hair slapping against this great butt.

“It occurred to me this was better than religion. How could I get near that?”

He'd later choose the stage name Gene Simmons in homage to the rockabilly star Jumpin' Gene Simmons.

Stanley, 69, previously recalled: “I was deaf in one ear and had a slight deformity that made me look different.

“I was this short, fat kid, and music became my salvation, a place to hide and dream. And when I played music, there were always girls around.”

READ MORE: Download Fest 2021 is cancelled - Find out about tickets, refunds, headliners and more

Meanwhile, KISS still have the end of their farewell dates to complete, since they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The End Of The Road World Tour will see them visit Australia in winter 2021, plus their headline gig at Download Festival has been moved to July 2022, where they will top the bill alongside Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

Since forming in 1973, the I Was Made for Lovin' You rockers have sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The four original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

READ MORE: How Machine Gun Kelly transformed into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee for The Dirt