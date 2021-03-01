Download Festival 2021 is cancelled: Refunds, 2022 dates, headliners and more

Download festival will not be taking place in 2021. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

By Jenny Mensah

The UK's premiere rock festival has confirmed that it will not take place this year, but has announced its headliners for 2022.

Download Festival has confirmed it has been cancelled for 2021.

The UK's premier hard rock festival was hoping to take place on 4-6 June this year, but has had to be cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organisers have confirmed the dates for next year's event as well as who is set to headline.

Find out what they've said about cancelling Download 2021, including ticket refunds and what to expect in 2022.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Is Download Festival 2021 cancelled?

Download Festival 2021 has been cancelled. Organisers wrote on 1 March 2021: "We can now confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year. But we do have exciting news for 2022.

"We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make that happen. but we now know it's not possible. We're heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to suppliers and of course our passionate Download fans."

See their full statement below:

We’re sorry to announce that Download 2021 will no longer be taking place. Please read the full statement below.



Download will return stronger than ever 10th - 12th June 2022 with headliners @kiss, @IronMaiden and @BiffyClyro. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eQ3xb0Djke — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 1, 2021

Can I get refunds for Download Festival 2021?

Refunds are available from ticket agents with the festival urging fans to look out for an email "very soon". Those who want to attend the festival next year are also welcome to hold onto their tickets.

When is Download 2022 taking place?

Download Festival 2022 will take place from 10-12 June.

Kiss, Biffy Clyro and Iron Maiden will headline Download 2022. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press 3. Francesco Castaldo\Archivio Francesco Castaldo\Mondadori via Getty Images)

Who will headline Download Festival 2022?

Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will return as headliners for Download Festival 2022.

Are tickets to Download 2022 on sale?

Tickets for the 2022 event will go on sale from this Friday 5 March at 10am.

READ MORE Reading & Leeds Festivals 2021: dates, tickets, headliners, line-up & more

Despite the bad news for Download fans, there are some festivals which hope to go ahead in 2021.

After the government announced their roadmap for easing lockdown, the likes of Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Latitude have all assured fans that their festivals will go ahead.

Latitude took to Twitter to reveal that planning was "well underway" for the festival this year and organisers couldn't wait to be "reunited" with festival-goers this summer.

Reading and Leeds organisers wrote: "Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer Party popper LET'S GO Clinking beer mugs #RandL21".

This year will see a whopping SIX headliners perform, including Liam Gallagher, with organisers promising no stage clashes for bill-toppers.

Creamfields, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday, weekend is full steam ahead - with organisers confirming it has now sold out in "record-breaking time".

Meanwhile, Parklife organisers were "confident" the event, which takes place at Manchester's Heaton Park, would go ahead this year. In December, the festival was moved from June to 11-12 September to give organisers more time.

READ MORE: Get the latest on Glastonbury Festival 2021's cancellation