Inhaler replace Brixton gig with three new London dates and add Glasgow gigs for 2023

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson at Ohana Music Festival 2022. Picture: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers will now play three new shows in London and two at Glasgow's Barrowland.

Inhaler have cancelled their upcoming gig at Brixton Academy and replaced it with three new London dates.

The Dublin rockers - who are made up of frontman Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - were set to play a previously rescheduled date at the London venue on 4th November, but now will play London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 31st October 2023, London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on 1st November and London's Troxy on 4th November 2023.

All ticket holders for their cancelled Brixton date will receive an email giving them the opportunity to exchange tickets to the three new London shows and they have until 6pm on Wednesday 12th July.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 14th July from 9.30am BST.

The Love Will Get You There rockers have also announced two dates in Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on 6th and 7th November, with tickets also going on sale next Friday.

See the band's full tour dates here.

Meanwhile, the My Honest Face rockers have been busy touring their second studio album Cuts & Bruises with dates which included shows across Europe and North America, plus a special guest slot at Sam Fender's mammoth homecoming gig at St James' Park.

The Irish band will also perform at TRNSMT Festival this weekend as well as the likes of Reading & Leeds 2023.

