Larry Lamb: There will be more episodes of Gavin & Stacey "sooner or later"

The actor - who plays Mick Shipman in the hit series - would love to appear in a Gavin & Stacey feature film, but also thinks there'll be more episodes to come.

Larry Lamb thinks there will be more episodes of Gavin & Stacey to come and would love to take part in a film for it.

The 72-year-old actor plays the titular character Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the hit BBC sitcom and says while it would be "virtually impossible" to get the whole cast back for an entire series of the comedy, he does see more specials in the future.

He told OK! magazine: "I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger.

"After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more."

The actor added: "I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] to write more, so it’s a question of when, not if."

"The problem is, logistically, it's a bloody nightmare as so many people involved with it have very active careers," the former EastEnders actor mused.

"I've always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin & Stacey movie, but that's just my idea.

"James and Ruth are big enough to carry a movie now. But as an actor, you're often the last to know."

Meanwhile, Ruth Jones made use of her Gavin & Stacey character during COVID-19 pandemic.

The co-creator of the hit series dressed up as her much-loved no-nonsense character to send an important video to her fans.

Watch her in the clip, which was shared by James Corden, with the caption: "An important public message."

In the video, which sees her talk to camera, she begins: "Oh, what's occurin? Not a lot, other than a global pandemic..."

She continues: "Now listen, I'm not here to give you advice, there's plenty of others who will do that for you. It's your life, and I'm not about to tell you how to live it.

"I wouldn't do that to no one, I wouldn't even tell myself how to live my life.

"But I will say this, if you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don't even think about breaking that two metre rule.

"Cause if you does, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly, to back off.

"Because at the end of the day when all is said and done, no word of a lie, if truth be told just because you don't feel ill doesn't mean you're not infectious!"

Jones concludes: "You could be riddled. Stay safe, stay out of my way. Oh and protect the NHS, obviously, it goes without saying."

