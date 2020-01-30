James Corden sought therapy for turning into a "brat" after fame went to his head

The Gavin & Stacey co-creator has revealed that his family and even Rob Brydon had to intervene to tell him his behaviour was out of control.

James Corden has revealed he had to take therapy to make him stop being a "brat" after his early Gavin & Stacey fame.

The co-creator of the hit sitcom has admitted he found the first flush of fame "intoxicating" and became arrogant and rude as a result.

“I started to behave like a brat that I just don’t think I am," he told The New Yorker. "It’s so intoxicating, that first flush of fame. And I think it’s even more intoxicating if you’re not bred for it."

According to the outlet, Corden's own mother Margaret even said: "You can try and say, ‘Look, James, you’re making a prat of yourself,’ but you can only do so much".

James Corden had therapy for turning into a "brat" after fame went to his head. Picture: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

It was also reported Gavin & Stacey co-star Rob Brydon had to intervene and told him over lunch: "‘Look, this is a bit awkward to say, but I’m just hearing these things about you, and you’ve got to know that the way you behave has an effect on people'"

Even Corden's sisters had to tell him off for being a "dickhead," which eventually prompted Corden to seek help and find out why he had changed.

Corden, who revealed he told his therapist at their first session, 'I used to be a better person than this', said: "“The absolute biggest thing I had to learn to do [...] was just stay in and be comfortable on my own."

This weekend also saw James Corden pay tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Corden was one of many stars from the world of sport, music and celebrity to pay tribute to the LA Lakers legend, with Flea among them.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist - who is also a huge Lakers fan - gave his response to the basketball star's untimely death, sharing an image of Bryant and his daughter with a caption which read: "After stumbling around in shock this morning, then weeping, my wife and I sat in our morning prayers and devoted them to the Bryant family."

The Under The Bridge rocker continued: "Kobe, by virtue of his passion, intelligence, discipline, ferocious spirit and thoughtfulness, brought me oodles of joy. He inspired and uplifted me. I was in awe of him. He brought our city together, all of us. The fact that he embraced me warmly the few times we met touched my heart."

He added: "To see him grow the way he did, from an unapologetically intense competitor, then at the end of his career, becoming wiser, kinder, grateful and loving in his role as a pillar of Los Angeles, was as inspiring as his immortal acts on the hardwood. His love with his family, seeing his beautiful little girl Gianna bust her turn around jumpers, and him being there for her at every turn warmed my heart. May their souls be in bliss with God. The energy he brought to this earth will always be remembered. My condolences and love to the Bryant family. I mourn today."

Flea - who famously performed the Star Spangled Banner at Bryant's last ever Lakers game - shared an image of himself shaking Bryant's hand on the court, writing: "... was humbled in his presence."